Diva’s Daily Dirt: Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion has a few words for the haters. It looks as though a few small blogs posted a rumor about charges being dropped against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her but that’s simply not true. Megan had time to get everyone together today! Peep her series of tweets here:

Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Future Verzuz Travis Scott Battle Is Simply Not True

The rumor mill started rolling pretty fast when DJ Akademiks shared a post on his IG page that claimed Timbaland’s manager said they were gearing up for a VERZUZ battle with Travis Scott and Future. Internet fans and critics went hard with their predictions on who would win and quite a few music lovers were confused at the match up. No worries though. Looks like it’s not happening in real life. Nor is it ever going to happen, according to Future’s management.

We think Young Thug would’ve been a better match anyway.

