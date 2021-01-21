LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chloe Bailey is making an announcement.

The 22-year-old singer/actress and one half of the Grammy-nominated group Chloe x Halle decided to remind folks of two things: one, grown-ish returns on Freeform tonight at 8/7 central, complete with Saweetie making her acting debut in a recurring role this season. two, she’s grown (if the content of Ungodly Hour didn’t already tell you) and decided to show out with her own edition of the #bussitchallenge.

Erica Banks‘ viral challenge has already seen a few notable celebrity entrants but Chloe’s is well — see for yourself.

While both Chloe and Halle have started making a little separation from one another by announcing individual Instagram pages, don’t expect for them to keep the foot off the gas in film, television and music. Season 3 of grown-ish premieres tonight, January 21.

RELATED: Nelly Gives Ultimate Co-Sign Of Erica Banks’ ‘Buss It’ & The ‘Buss It Challenge’: ‘Keep Doin’ It!’

RELATED: Erica Banks Sounds Off Over Renewed Interest In “Buss It” Single #BussItChallenge

Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down The #BussItChallenge Ahead Of ‘Grown-ish’ Premiere [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: