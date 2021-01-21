Gov. DeWine Orders Curfew to Stay in Affect Pass Jan 23rd

Well it looks like the state of Ohio will be opening up no time soon.
According to a post on 10tv.com Governor Mike DeWine has ordered for the now curfew to stay in affect pass the date of Jan 23rd, the curfew which has been in place since November was set to end this weekend.
The times are 10pm to 5am, but does not apply if you’re in need of medical care, or working.
Reason for the curfew staying in place is the rising numbers of COVID-19, however DeWine did say they are doing everything they can to get the vaccines out.
So fo now lets just all play it safe and keep those masks on when we are out and about.
Just A Lil’ COVID-19: Petite Rapper Bow Wow Holds Superspreader Concert In Houston
I can think of a million better ways to die... but to be struggling on a vent bc you went to see bow wow in the year of our lord 2021...that ain’t it. https://t.co/ww3N2Fv8q3— Are you feeling it NOW Mr.Krabs? (@WitYoLo_okinAss) January 16, 2021
Y’all risking y’all lives for......... BOW WOW? https://t.co/UgcRD4inzE— dynasty top 2.5% onlyfans (@dynastyycolee) January 16, 2021
So wait, people risking their life in a packed club to see BOW WOW???— rιαɴ (@ratedRIAN) January 16, 2021
BOW WOW? pic.twitter.com/7OjxHC7sxf
people so desperate to go out even Bow Wow got the club packed https://t.co/GUvxCCHhT9— lens (@notbalin) January 16, 2021
Going to see Bow Wow in a pandemic, we are stuck in this for a long time.— Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) January 16, 2021
Selfish idiots. https://t.co/YWErnFp5CN
Me seeing why Bow Wow is trending again for the 5th time in 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/S7ze80fDis— Mystery. The. Producer. (@iTalkWet) January 16, 2021
imagine dying cus u wanted to see bow wow https://t.co/zHcGW4yhvW— ً (@workingoncrying) January 16, 2021
These people went to the club IN A PLAGUE with no masks on TO SEE BOW WOW perform in 2021. 🥴🤧 https://t.co/wCGkGsRfyk— ArrestElizabethFromKnoxville (@KirkWrites79) January 16, 2021
Nahhh they went to see Bow Wow in the middle of a panny?!! Wtf wrong with y’all man!! https://t.co/DxpNJnNjAP— UziBert👽☄️🛸 (@AlbertM_1) January 16, 2021
Risking your life for Bow Wow? https://t.co/ntbliSKvog— Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) January 16, 2021
Not y’all packed in the club to see Bow Wow pic.twitter.com/1yKEzafFy9— Girl, fuck you💃🏾 (@jussbeneathme) January 16, 2021
God: Why are you at the pearly gates this early?— Brother Nyght (@wondermann5) January 16, 2021
Peanut & ‘em: uh, we got COVID after seeing Bow Wow and...
God: Y’all died over Bow Wow? https://t.co/rkIHg4Ulp5
Niggas are really risking it all in a Panettone for Bow Wow.......K. https://t.co/Cd6R5acR4u— Cult of Person-ass-ity (@angryblkhoemo) January 16, 2021
Covid joining Bow Wow on stage... pic.twitter.com/wXTimrZyit— Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) January 16, 2021
