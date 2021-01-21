CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: The Plan For CPS Students To Return To School Feb 1st

CPS has rolled out a plan for students to return to school on February 1st. They will use the same blended learning schedule as the fall.

Most students will attend in-person classes two days per week and remotely two days per week, the district says. All CPS students will continue with distance learning on Mondays.

An option for remote instruction from the students’ respective schools will not be available due to staffing and technology constraints, the district says. Families that want to remain in full distance learning may enroll in the Cincinnati Digital Academy.

