Bakari Sellers Explains Why Money Paved The Way For Kodak & Lil Wayne’s Pardon From Donald Trump [WATCH]

On Inauguration Day, political analyst Bakari Sellers joined us on The Morning Hustle to break down the significance of today, what’s next for Trump, and why money was the motivation behind the pardons of Kodak Black and Donald Trump.  Sellers explains that Trump still has a couple of hours to be the president and he’s very unpredictable.  He doesn’t know if he will pardon himself but he breaks down the reason he decided to pardon Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. 

 

