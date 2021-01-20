Lil Wayne and Kodak Black Pardoned By Donald Trump

The former business mogul pardoned 73 people and commuted the sentences of 70 others in a final sweeping act before vacating the White House later today (Jan. 20.)
Earlier this morning, Trump’s press secretary office issued a statement listing a number of individuals who were either granted a pardon or a commutation of their ongoing jail sentences. In recent times, Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, openly stated that he would give $1 million to charity if he was granted a pardon. In the case of Lil Wayne, however, Trump found an unlikely ally in the New Orleans rapper ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election, causing many to scratch their heads over their vague political alignment.
From the press release:
Bill K. Kapri – President Trump granted a commutation to Bill Kapri, more commonly known as Kodak Black. Kodak Black is a prominent artist and community leader. This commutation is supported by numerous religious leaders, including Pastor Darrell Scott and Rabbi Schneur Kaplan. Additional supporters include Bernie Kerik, Hunter Pollack, Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Jack Brewer formerly of the National Football League, and numerous other notable community leaders. Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a Federal document. He has served nearly half of his sentence. Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts. In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged. In addition to these efforts, he has paid for the notebooks of school children, provided funding and supplies to daycare centers, provided food for the hungry, and annually provides for underprivileged children during Christmas. Most recently while still incarcerated, Kodak Black donated $50,000 to David Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which provides funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kodak Black’s only request was that his donation go toward restaurants in his hometown.
Wayne’s entry was far briefer but showed that the Young Money chieftain had the endorsement of Deion Sanders and others but it isn’t known if that was the push needed to get the pardon to swing in his favor.
Other notable names included in this hefty list of pardons and commutation include former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, which was endorsed and supported by Diamond & Silk and others. Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon was also given a pardon but, shocking to some, Trump did not attempt to pardon himself.
