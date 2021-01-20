CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Mega Millions: The Jackpot Has Moved Up To $970 Million

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The Lottery has grown to $970 million which is the largest in US history.

 

Via FOX19

The Mega Millions top prize climbed to an estimated $970 million, the biggest jackpot in more than two years. Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., isn’t far behind at $730 million for a drawing Wednesday night.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing were: 10-19-26-28-50 and a Mega Ball of 16.

It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Mega Millions: The Jackpot Has Moved Up To $970 Million  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Women: ATL Season 6 Sneak Peak: Ms.…
 11 hours ago
01.20.21
NBA 2K20 Launch Party
NLE Choppa Channels Tupac For Photoshoot
 20 hours ago
01.19.21
Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records…
 21 hours ago
01.20.21
Peep Kosine’s Idris Elba Assisted Visuals To “Kings,”…
 2 days ago
01.19.21
Photos
Close