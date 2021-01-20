LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Lottery has grown to $970 million which is the largest in US history.

Via FOX19

The Mega Millions top prize climbed to an estimated $970 million, the biggest jackpot in more than two years. Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., isn’t far behind at $730 million for a drawing Wednesday night.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing were: 10-19-26-28-50 and a Mega Ball of 16.

It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

Mega Millions: The Jackpot Has Moved Up To $970 Million was originally published on rnbcincy.com

