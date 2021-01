Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

“The words I’ll Pass can really benefit you this year”

“Unplug, Reset & Repair mentally & physically”

“You’re going to Grow apart from people who don’t want to Grow”

“Stop ignoring the signs you prayed for”

“When is the Last time you did something for the First time”

“Get It Done NO matter what”

“GIVE YOURSELF A SOCIAL MEDIA DETOX”

