Angie Ange Shares Her Favorite Martin Luther King Jr. Quote Which Still Holds True Today

January 15, 1929 civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta. So it was only right that Angie Ange kicked off @The Morning Hustle with a quote from MLK for this morning’s’ Morning Motivation’, which can still resonate with your personal life or everything going on in the world. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

