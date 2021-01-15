CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar, MF DOOM, & More Featured On Biden/Harris Inaugural Playlist Curated Issa Rae’s Raedio & D-Nice

The carefully curated playlist will keep with the inauguration's theme  “America United, and "represents the diversity of our nation and our strength and resilience as we look forward to new leadership and a new era in America."

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

In just a few days, Donald Trump will be out of the White House. The country will begin healing as President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris takeover, to celebrate there is a playlist full of jams to mark the occasion.

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris each put their hands on a bible and swear to honor and defend the U.S. constitution as the 46th president and vice president of the United States, things will look very different. There won’t be hundreds of thousands of people flooding the National Mall to witness the moment because COVID-19 is still crushing the country.

Also, there was that bootleg coup incited by the current lame-duck President Donald Trump last week that now has the entire country on edge and hundreds of national guard troops occupying the nation’s capital in hopes to deter any other future acts of violence from domestic white terrorists.

Being that we can’t be at the ceremony physically, Issa Rae’s new record label through Atlantic Records, Raedio, and the hero of the COVID-19 lockdown DJ D-Nice in partnership with the Presidential Inauguration Committee, have teamed up to curate the Biden/Harris inaugural playlist. Listeners can enjoy music from Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, The O’Jays, SZA, the late Mac Miller and MF DOOM, N.E.R.D, Salt-N-Pepa, Jill Scott, and more.

The carefully curated playlist will keep with the inauguration’s theme  “America United, and “represents the diversity of our nation and our strength and resilience as we look forward to new leadership and a new era in America.” Each of the 46 selected songs serves as a nod to the 46th President-Elect and Vice President-Elect of the United States with the goal to evoke joy and symbolize new beginnings.

  1. Lupitas interlude – Kota the Friend
  2. Come Together – The Internet
  3. Pick Up the Pieces – Average White Band
  4. We Take Care of Our Own – Bruce Springsteen
  5. Now or Never – Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige
  6. You Make My Dreams – Daryl Hall & John Oates
  7. Free – SAULT
  8. What You Need – KAYTRANADA, Charlotte Day Wilson
  9. Give the People What They Want – The O’Jays
  10. Blue World – Mac Miller
  11. The Groove Line – Heatwave
  12. Award Tour – A Tribe Called Quest
  13. Could You Be Loved – Bob Marley & The Wailers
  14. Run To The Sun – N.E.R.D
  15. Whatta Man – Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue
  16. Coffin Nails – MF DOOM
  17. California Soul – Marlena Shaw
  18. Eternal Light – Free Nationals, Chronixx
  19. Destiny – Burna Boy
  20. Fool in the Rain – Led Zeppelin
  21. Levitating – Dua Lipa
  22. Optimistic – Sounds Of Blackness
  23. Work That – Mary J Blige
  24. Let it Happen – Tame Impala
  25. What a Fool Believes – The Doobie Brothers
  26. Lovely Day – Bill Withers
  27. Mirage – Toro y Moi
  28. Move On Up – Curtis Mayfield
  29. We’re A Winner – The Impressions
  30. Golden – Jill Scott
  31. Still the One – Orleans
  32. I’ll Be Good To You –  The Brothers Johnson
  33. That’s Love – Oddisee
  34. Make It Hot – Major Lazer, Anitta
  35. We The People – The Staple Singers
  36. Do It Again – Steely Dan
  37. Higher Love – Kygo, Whitney Houston
  38. You Get What You Give – New Radicals
  39. That’s the Way of the World – Earth, Wind & Fire
  40. Uptight (Everything’s Alright) – Stevie Wonder
  41. Unbelievers – Vampire Weekend
  42. FIND YOUR WAY BACK – Beyonce
  43. (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher – Jackie Wilson
  44. Got To Give It Up (Part 1) – Marvin Gaye
  45. Good Days – SZA
  46. Steps 8 & 9 : Nature vs Nurture – Sylvan LaCue

The playlist can be enjoyed on either Tidal, Spotify, Soundcloud, Amazon Music, and Apple Music so no one is left out on the musical moment.

It’s time to celebrate, Donald Trump will be out of the White House!

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty

Kendrick Lamar, MF DOOM, & More Featured On Biden/Harris Inaugural Playlist Curated Issa Rae’s Raedio & D-Nice  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

