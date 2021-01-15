Black Lawmakers, Allies Demand That White Supremacy Is Addressed Within The Halls Of Congress

Details continue to trickle in regarding the planning behind last week’s attack on Capitol Hill. As the FBI warns of more political attacks across the country, Black lawmakers and civil rights advocacy groups expressed concerns about the role several Republican congressional members may have played in the attack.
A group of Republican elected officials and other major political figures followed behind Trump’s lead in promoting the ‘Stop The Steal’ hashtag fueling paranoia and fear around the baseless claims of election fraud. Some lawmakers did more than promote unfounded theories on social media and actively engaging with groups seeking to undermine the election certification. Ali Alexander, the mastermind behind ‘Stop the Steal’, says he received direct help from three members of Congress: Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, and Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama.
Others like Reps. Majorie Greene and Lauren Boebert leaned into a massive disinformation network, leveraging their power and platforms to spread violent rhetoric. Boebert reportedly tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts while the attack was underway. Greene has continued to tweet false claims since last week’s attack further riling up the base.
During Wednesday’s impeachment debate, Rep. Cori Bush called on her congressional colleagues to address white supremacy within the Capitol grounds. “The 117th Congress must understand we have a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives,” said Bush. “The first step in that process is to root out white supremacy starting with impeaching the white supremacist in chief.”
Bush was booed across the aisle for naming the clear and present danger posed by unchecked white supremacy to Black communities.
On the House floor, my colleague @CoriBush and I both called out the white supremacy at the root of the attack on our democracy. She was booed. I was not. The difference is skin color. https://t.co/N14sqLxvfu
— Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 14, 2021
Among the first to call for the resignations or expulsions of members of congress who aided or supported the attack, Bush introduced a resolution to investigate all who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election.
Earlier this week Rep. Jamaal Bowman introduced the Congressional Oversight of Unjust Policing (COUP) Act to investigate the ties between Capitol Police and white supremacists.
This isn't what I expected my first bill to be.
But we must investigate how a fascist mob was able to overtake our Capitol and if there are any ties between Capitol Police and white nationalists.
We need to pass the COUP Act now. pic.twitter.com/ztpLkd2nH6
— Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) January 14, 2021
Bush, Bowman and other congressional leaders are not alone in their demands. The Frontline, a collective of grassroots organizations, has mobilized to address the persisting threat of white supremacy violence and negligence of Black and other communities of color in policy agendas.
“We have been moving bases of folks to just tell their members of Congress to hold these folks accountable,” said Nelini Stamp, National Director of Strategy and Partnerships at the Working Families Party and Campaign Director for the Election Defenders.
The Frontline member organizations include the Movement for Black Lives Electoral Justice Project, the Working Families Party, United We Dream Action, and the New Georgia Project Action Fund. Addressing the persisting inequities in the system worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic is a focal point for Frontline member organizations.
The groups are focused on working with members of congress to pass a people focused agenda and commitment to defeating white nationalism. Stamp said the Frontline was focused on getting support for the Breathe Act, healthcare for all, and putting people back to work.
“We need to meet people’s current needs, as well as lay down our roadmap to a society that can be more equitable,” Stamp said.
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
SEE ALSO:
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Avoided Capitol ‘Safe Room’ During Coup Because Of ‘Treasonous, White Supremacist’ Congress Members
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists Infiltrating Law Enforcement And Military
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
1. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., retired Air Force officer
1 of 17
Retired US Air Force officer who stormed the Capitol.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 15, 2021
“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” the Assistant US Attorney said.
Judge releases him to home confinement.https://t.co/YC3bxBbzut
2. Christine Priola, former school therapist
2 of 17
ARRESTED: Christine Priola, a school therapist who stormed the Capitol & got to @VP’s chair. She quit her job the day after the riot saying: I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking & pedophilia, including in our govt & children’s services agencies pic.twitter.com/kYTsETVVWX— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
3. Kevin and Hunter Seefried
3 of 17
A man who carried a Confederate flag inside the Capitol last week during the riot was arrested on Thursday. Kevin Seefried was wanted by the FBI, which had sought help from the public to identify him and had widely circulated a dispatch with his photo. https://t.co/d6otE8GnXA— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021
4. Robert Sanford, retired firefighter
4 of 17
“Robert Sanford of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer after he was allegedly identified as the person who lobbed a fire extinguisher on the west side of the Capitol, at around 2:30 pm...”https://t.co/30WFdH2MVy pic.twitter.com/qA3UwSBc98— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
5. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, North Carolina police officers
5 of 17
*2 off-duty Virginia police officers arrested for roles in Capitol riot.— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 14, 2021
*Officers Jacob Fracker & Thomas Robertson are members of Rocky Mount Police Dept.
*Both charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct & knowingly entering a restricted building.https://t.co/VwzWll06Pw pic.twitter.com/neE4ieJJ6g
6. Nick Ochs, Proud Boys Leader
6 of 17
Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nich Ochs was set free on a "signature bond," meaning he did not have to put up any money for release https://t.co/4igPwEi6xB— KITV4 (@KITV4) January 12, 2021
7. Aaron Mostofsky, son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge
7 of 17
BREAKING: Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a NY Supreme Court judge was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/MweFpdvLkX— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 12, 2021
8. Richard Barnett
8 of 17
From his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk to an Arkansas jail. Here's a mug shot of Richard Barnett, who was arrested this morning and is now facing federal charges pic.twitter.com/rpSJ3BvyAm— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) January 8, 2021
9. Adam Johnson
9 of 17
The giddy Florida man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the U.S. Capitol rioting isn’t laughing anymore.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2021
Adam Johnson, 36, was taken into custody and held on a warrant. Online records indicate he was held without bail.https://t.co/IrLBr0g96N
10. Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. "Jake Angeli"
10 of 17
NEW: Jake Angeli has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/YHjniLyrUQ— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021
11. Doug Jensen, mason worker
11 of 17
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
12. Derrick Evans, West Virginia lawmaker
12 of 17
NEW: West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself entering the U.S. Capitol, has been hit with criminal charges pic.twitter.com/Ez7yY2kjoF— BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2021
13. Placed on "No-Fly" List
13 of 17
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KQsJmxg1jB— 𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙬𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 (@ibeawuchi) January 11, 2021
14. Placed on "No-Fly" List
14 of 17
Well if it isn’t the consequences of your actions 😒— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
Some more #NoFlyList 💉for ya pic.twitter.com/zLGJkXfetm
15. Placed on "No-Fly" List
15 of 17
Thread I'll try to keep uypdated.— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
1. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/L6tjohY2yP
16. Placed on "No-Fly" List
16 of 17
5. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Don't worry sweetheart, the passengers got the last laugh on your walk of shame looking for a bus ride home.
It would be a shame if Greyhound blacklists you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wP1ua3WBQ3
17. Placed on "No-Fly" List
17 of 17
3. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Pull out your tiny violins everyone. pic.twitter.com/eBNpbWu4UT
Black Lawmakers, Allies Demand That White Supremacy Is Addressed Within The Halls Of Congress was originally published on newsone.com