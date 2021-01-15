5 Times Regina Gave Us High Fashion Glamour

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Regina King has been entertaining us since her debut role in 227, 36 years ago. She has given us the opportunity to fall so deeply in love with her with each role she dedicates herself to. Her diverse resume lends itself to comedy, drama, and action. As a result, Regina is the recipient of 4 Primetime Emmy Awards, 1 Academy Award, and 1 Golden Globe Award.

With all the movies, red carpet events, and award shows, Regina King knows how to slay a red carpet. I love how she stays true to herself and keeps her looks classic. She’s here for the extra flare but doesn’t take it overboard. Regina knows the power of a little black dress or a power suit and she uses it to her advantage.

Today Regina King turns 50 years old. What a gift it is to not look a day older than the run of your career. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 10 of Regina King’s most glamorous red carpet looks.

REGINA KING AT THE LA PREMIERE OF “WATCHMEN”, 2019

Regina King attended the Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series “Watchmen” in a gorgeous black-tiered Oscar de la Renta gown. Perfectly styled from head to toe, the actress kept her accessories on the light side.

REGINA KING AT SEAN COMBS’ 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019

Regina King gave serious lewks at Sean Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash in a plaid Area suit. I am obsessed with this retro two-piece. It’s easily one of my top favorite looks from the actress.

Regina King at the Primetime Emmy Awards, 2020

Regina King looked like a queen as she headed to the Emmys to accept her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Watchmen. She wore a gorgeous blue custom Schiaparelli gown, which was later auctioned online. All proceeds were donated to the Girls Opportunity Alliance.

REGINA KING AT THE 47TH ANNUAL AMA AWARDS, 2019

Can we talk about how regal Regina King looked at the 47th Annual AMA Awards? She wore a black fringe Ashi Studio Fall 2019 Couture gown. Breathtaking!

REGINA KING AT HBO’S POST EMMY AWARDS RECEPTION, 2019

This vibrant, emerald green metallic suit was worth all of the buzz! Regina King arrived for the HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception this vibrant, emerald green metallic suit. It was worth all of the buzz!

