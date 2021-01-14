Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Valentine’s Day Collection Is A Must-See

Our favorite bad gal is showing out for the gram again, this time its to promote her Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day lingerie. Rihanna gave us chills as she modeled her latest drip for her intimate apparel brand.

The singer, actress, philanthropist, designer and beauty connoisseur, modeled pieces from her Candy Hearts collection. In a series of photos, you can see RiRi dolled up in the Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Halter Crop Cami ($17.48, www.Savagex.com), and the Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Open Back Skirt ($22.48, www.Savagex.com). If you want to shop the cami, skirt, and gloves, take advantage of the VIP box that will get you all three at a discounted rate ($30.00, www.SavageX.com). Please note, prices are subject to change depending on the type of subscription you have with the brand. The size-inclusive collection will feature lace teddies, g-strings, lace garters, gloves, thigh-high stockings, and so much more. All items are available in goji berry red and black caviar.

Whether you decided to wear the Candy Hearts collection for your partner, or you’re treating yourself to a few items to celebrate single life, these pieces will take your sex appeal to another level. Seriously speaking, who better to sell lingerie than Rihanna? She has the ability to make soiled granny panties look like a perfectly sane investment. Ib truth, she is a marketing genius. Every time she poses in her lingerie, the internet goes in a frenzy. She is the prototype. What do you think? Will you be taking advantage of Savage x Fenty’s Candy Hearts collection?

