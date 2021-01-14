Seahawks Security Manager Fired & Arrested Over Child Pornography Charges

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As the Seattle Seahawks are still reeling from not making it to the postseason, they’ve been hit with a bigger blow.

According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Seahawks employee Aaron Miyasato has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. The 41-year-old was arrested on Tuesday night after Seattle police SWAT executed a search warrant at his home in Renton, Washington, and his bail is currently set at $50,000.

The investigation was launched fairly recently in December 2020 and yielded over 25,000 child pornography images and graphic videos of children being assaulted too.

Seahawks Security manager, Aaron Miyasato, charged with possession and dealing in child pornography images had a side photography business. Has been with Hawks for nearly 10 years. pic.twitter.com/d4HKRk9Xhm — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) January 14, 2021

The Seattle-based NFL team was quick to reveal to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer that the franchise no longer employs Miyasato.

“We are aware of the situation, and in accordance with the NFL personal conduct policy, we have notified the league of his arrest,” the Seahawks said. “This individual is no longer employed by our organization.”

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office revealed that there’d been a higher than usual amount of child pornography cases since last year.

“This case is the first internet crimes against children filed this year by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and it follows an unusually high number of cases filed in 2020,” spokesman Casey McNerthney said. “Last year through December 10, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed 64 cases involving Internet crimes against children. That’s compared to 48 cases filed in all of 2019.”

According to his LinkedIn, Miyasato began working for the Seahawks in 2011 and was promoted to a security manager position in 2018.

Seahawks Security Manager Fired & Arrested Over Child Pornography Charges was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: