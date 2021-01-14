CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Lottery Jackpot Grows To $640 Million

Since there wasn’t a winner in the lottery the jackpot has grown to $640 Million. What would you do with all of that money?

Via FOX19

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14.

The Powerball prize drawing was only a day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday night.

The Mega Millions prize is now the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

It’s only the second time both of the national lottery games have topped $500 million.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Lottery Jackpot Grows To $640 Million  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know…
 9 hours ago
01.14.21
Issa Rae Tapped For Next MasterClass, Announces ‘Insecure’…
 18 hours ago
01.14.21
Chris Rivers “Gappy Birthday,” Bree Runway ft. Missy…
 20 hours ago
01.14.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 21 hours ago
01.14.21
Photos
Close