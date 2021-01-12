Watch the official trailer for upcoming film Judas and The Black Messiah starring LaKeith Stanfield, which is set to hit theaters Feb. 12 and HBO Max 31 days after its’ theatrical release. The film also stars Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya, from popular films Get Out and Black Panther, as Fred Hampton. The plot follows FBI informant William O’Neal, played by Stanfield, who infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton, portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya.

Watch: LaKeith Stanfield Stars In Upcoming Film “Judas and the Black Messiah” was originally published on globalgrind.com

