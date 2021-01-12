5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward Black Girl

Issa Rae made it okay for Black women to own their quirky awkwardness. Since her days on YouTube, she’s been an inspiration to my development as a creative. The Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl was basically the script to my life. After gaining notary from the online series, she went on to write books, TV scripts, produce shows and movies, launch her own record label, and so much more.

Issa has navigated through her career in a stylish, classic way. She’s known to dress her tall, slim frame in high-end designers that further her look of elegance. Whenever she makes an appearance, her hair, makeup and wardrobe remain simple yet timeless. In addition, Issa isn’t one to stray away from bold colors that accentuate her golden brown melanin. Simply put, the awkward Black girl is anything but awkward when it come to crafting glamorous looks.

Today the icon turns 36. Between her mission of pushing Black culture forward by creating a space for us in media, her unapologetic honesty, and her ability to captivate everyone with her style and grace, Issa Rae is worthy of a field full of roses. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 5 times she was our stylish, awkward Black girl.

ISSA RAE HOSTS SNL, 2020

Source: NBC / GettyFunny gal Issa hosted Saturday Night Live in October of 2020. How flawless does she look in this lime green David Koma asymmetrical satin dress? She accessorized with a matching mask, which was the only accessory needed for this global pandemic.

ISSA RAE ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN,

At the top of 2020, Issa Rae paid a visit to the set of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She went for a classic, khaki mini dress partnered with black scrappy sandals. Can we dive into the flawless execution of her hair and makeup?

ISSA RAE AT THE PROENZA SCHOULER NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SHOW, 2020

Right before the pandemic hit, Issa Rae attended the Proenza Schouler fashion show during New York Fashion Week. She wore a yellow leather dress belted at the waist, paired with black boots. Issa’s style gives me Michelle Obama vibes. She has that classic, First Lady style on lock!

ISSA RAE AT THE ALIETTE NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SHOW, 2020

Issa Rae attended the Aliette fashion show during New York Fashion Week clad in an all-black ensemble. As awkward as she claims to be, it doesn’t show when it’s time to serve style and grace.

ISSA RAE AT THE DESTINATION CRENSHAW GROUNDBREAKING EVENT, 2020

Issa Rae has always been vocal about her love for her community. The authenticity of Los Angeles culture is near and dear to her heart. At the top of 2020, the actress attended the Destination Crenshaw Groundbreaking Event with over 2,000 community residents. She looked regal in a navy blue, green and orange dress.

