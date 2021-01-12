NBA Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Appearing To Ghost The Brooklyn Nets Despite Partying

When Kyrie Irving trends, it’s usually best for fans of the Brooklyn Nets guard to cover their eyes.
And once again, Irving is in the news not for his ball-handling skills but for off-the-court reasons. The latest incident has fans worrying where Irving is because he hasn’t played in the last three games due to “personal reasons,” which includes losses against the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Head coach Steve Nash was asked about Irving’s whereabouts, and even he is unsure of when he’ll make a return to the lineup.
Nets’ Steve Nash says he doesn’t have an update on Kyrie Irving regarding Irving’s status for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Irving has missed the past 3 games due to personal reasons.
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 11, 2021
Personal reasons aside, a video leaked late Monday night appears to show Kyrie Irving partying with his sister, Asia, for her birthday. The party appears to show groups of people partying with no masks, which could result in Irving having to undergo COVID-19 precaution protocols before he makes his return to the hardwood, meaning he’d miss even more games. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is aware of the video circulating and are examining it. The 28-year-old is expected to miss the rest of the week’s games, including contests against the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic.
Irving has missed four consecutive games for personal reasons, been ruled out tonight vs. Denver and sources expect him to continue to be sidelined at least through Wednesday (Knicks) and Saturday (Orlando) games. https://t.co/cPemTB0eHi
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021
Since signing to the Nets on July 7, 2019, the team has played 88 games, and Irving has only participated in 27 of them. Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game on the season.
Of course, Irving haters were ready to slander the outspoken point guard on Twitter and had jokes about him ghosting the NBA. Check out some of the best reactions below.
Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Missing Several Games for "Personal Reasons" After Partying
Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Missing Several Games for "Personal Reasons" After Partying
1.
1 of 18
Streets tryna tell me Kyrie Irving is chilling at large un-quarantined Birthday parties after no call no showing work? pic.twitter.com/QQC8PEJpqw— A.P. 👁️⃤ (@Vitricate) January 12, 2021
2.
2 of 18
Hot Take - Kyrie Irving skipping regular season games so he can party at a nightclub with his sister is worse than James Harden skipping training camp so he can go to strip clubs.— Robert Guerra (@TheProducerRG) January 12, 2021
3.
3 of 18
Kyrie Irving throwing a massive birthday party maskless makes so much sense— KJ (@thegentleman4) January 12, 2021
4.
4 of 18
Footage of #KyrieIrving showin' out wit family for their B'Days #Nets pic.twitter.com/RJS5r6Q01n— OG (@OshawaGangsta) January 12, 2021
5.5 of 18
6.
6 of 18
"Kyrie Irving out for personal reasons"— Non-binary, Nigga (@VigorousMental) January 12, 2021
Personal reason: pic.twitter.com/tvsRukd9vg
7.7 of 18
8.
8 of 18
World Wide Wob treating Kyrie Irving like he’s Pablo Escobar.— Colb (@___Colb___) January 12, 2021
9.
9 of 18
Kyrie Irving think he work in a cubicle and just punch his pto in whenever he wants.— Dough Exotics (@Jomethazine) January 12, 2021
10.
10 of 18
it’s ok to call kyrie irving out on his bullshit guys lol— TrapGawdd (@WhoDatTrap) January 12, 2021
11.
11 of 18
Wobvestigation: the facts surrounding the leaked Kyrie Irving video pic.twitter.com/ZSH5MeshHx— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2021
12.
12 of 18
Kyrie Irving using his PTO and treating the NBA like a 9 to 5 >>>— JK (@TheKinnard) January 12, 2021
13.
13 of 18
Have you seen Kyrie Irving? #Nets pic.twitter.com/gsKk0vxDpv— WolfPac Sports Betting (@wwwaterboy11) January 12, 2021
14.
14 of 18
nba stars on zoom with kd after kyrie Irving acts up one month into the season pic.twitter.com/0iPhnz3gp6— John (@iam_johnw) January 12, 2021
15.
15 of 18
LeBron and the Celtics seeing everyone finding out what they’ve known about Kyrie Irving for years. pic.twitter.com/uZgEn7BI3Q— milehighcitysown (@5280sown) January 12, 2021
16.
16 of 18
Steve Nash: wanna play today, Kyrie ?!— Chrizzy (@ChrizzyAy) January 8, 2021
Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/yK8Z6FXBlQ
17.
17 of 18
Steve Nash : See You At the Game Kyrie— WOO💫 (@thatbagchaser) January 8, 2021
Kyrie Irving : pic.twitter.com/KI428VdEBa
18.
18 of 18
The NBA is cool with Kyrie Irving literally ghosts the Nets, not talking to his head coach & straight up not showing up to the game because he “didn’t feel like playing” but ISN’T cool with Ben Simmons not being put on the initial injury report?— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) January 11, 2021
Got it. Makes total sense.
NBA Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Appearing To Ghost The Brooklyn Nets Despite Partying was originally published on cassiuslife.com