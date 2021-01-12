NBA Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Appearing To Ghost The Brooklyn Nets Despite Partying

When Kyrie Irving trends, it’s usually best for fans of the Brooklyn Nets guard to cover their eyes.

And once again, Irving is in the news not for his ball-handling skills but for off-the-court reasons. The latest incident has fans worrying where Irving is because he hasn’t played in the last three games due to “personal reasons,” which includes losses against the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Head coach Steve Nash was asked about Irving’s whereabouts, and even he is unsure of when he’ll make a return to the lineup.

Nets’ Steve Nash says he doesn’t have an update on Kyrie Irving regarding Irving’s status for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Irving has missed the past 3 games due to personal reasons. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 11, 2021

Personal reasons aside, a video leaked late Monday night appears to show Kyrie Irving partying with his sister, Asia, for her birthday. The party appears to show groups of people partying with no masks, which could result in Irving having to undergo COVID-19 precaution protocols before he makes his return to the hardwood, meaning he’d miss even more games. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is aware of the video circulating and are examining it. The 28-year-old is expected to miss the rest of the week’s games, including contests against the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic.

Irving has missed four consecutive games for personal reasons, been ruled out tonight vs. Denver and sources expect him to continue to be sidelined at least through Wednesday (Knicks) and Saturday (Orlando) games. https://t.co/cPemTB0eHi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

Since signing to the Nets on July 7, 2019, the team has played 88 games, and Irving has only participated in 27 of them. Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game on the season.

Of course, Irving haters were ready to slander the outspoken point guard on Twitter and had jokes about him ghosting the NBA. Check out some of the best reactions below.

