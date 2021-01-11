The Problem With Kamala Harris’ Vogue Cover

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris has graced the cover of Vogue‘s February 2021 issue. Usually, the unveiling of a Vogue cover is met with oohs and aahs due to its beauty, elegance, and its overall aesthetic. The reveal of Harris’ cover, however, has been met with criticism.
On the cover, Harris stands there in front of a pink and green backdrop flashing her gorgeous smile with her arms folded while she wears her signature uniform: jeans and a pair of Converse sneakers. In the second cover, she is wearing a powder blue blazer while standing in the same pose. No glam, no glitz, and honestly, no effort.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!
Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021
Since Harris has made history after she became the first Black and South Asian woman to become the vice president of the United States, her Vogue cover should have been more breathtaking. It should have been more symbolic of who she is and what she had to overcome to make history. As soon as we laid eyes on the cover, as a Black woman, I wanted to be at a loss for words. Instead I was confused and insulted. The cover looks like it was an obligatory task rather than a honor. The backdrop was even tasteless. Yes, pink and green are her sorority colors, but the background could have been more tasteful and beautiful. Harris is known for the pants suit and sneaker combo, so it would have been awesome to see her dressed in something luxurious and extravagant. Or even a cover with a historic symbolization. Harris deserved something more than what she got, like most Black women.
The folks behind this cover and story had a major responsibility but they let us down. From Breonna Taylor’s killer not being charged with her death, being put down by Black men for not being exotic, being on the worse end of the pay gap, not getting the medical care we are entitled too because we aren’t believed, being let down is something Black women are too familiar with. Though the cover is underwhelming, I’m not surprised. Just disappointed.
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com
RELATED NEWS:
Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff
VP Elect Kamala Harris Encourages Everyone To ‘Trust The Science’ Regarding The Covid Vaccine [INTERVIEW]
Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
1. Deborah Cox
1 of 20
Restoring the soul of America.💙— Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) November 7, 2020
2. Tika Sumpter
2 of 20
All I keep thinking is Ella gets to see a black woman as the VP of the United States of America. Wow. pic.twitter.com/JoyOwhLjzU— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) November 7, 2020
3. Niecy Nash
3 of 20
#Legacy 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hYaEWwT3Tv— Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) November 7, 2020
4. MC Hammer
4 of 20
Let us celebrate this momentous victory that has come at the expense of the innocent shedded blood of our Brothers and Sisters.A victory forged through the intense flames of a pandemic that has stolen thousands of lives.A victory won on the shoulders of heroic Women to Gods Glory pic.twitter.com/v0pAZTHYsH— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) November 7, 2020
5. Amanda Seales
5 of 20
6. Kendrick Sampson
6 of 20
7. Lebron James
7 of 20
👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 https://t.co/2FwRpCKsnB— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
8. Roland Martin
8 of 20
Hey @realdonaldtrump @Paula_White listen to Bishop Ronald Brown and “Let Him In”! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/vi9mbrhyV2— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2020
9. Lizzo
9 of 20
10. Dule Hill
10 of 20
We have moved mountains, Madam Vice President @kamalaharris— Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) November 7, 2020
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJENmLQXba
11. Attorney Ben Crump
11 of 20
Today marks a HISTORIC achievement for our country. We have the pleasure and HONOR to call @KamalaHarris our MADAM Vice President. She’s the FIRST BLACK woman VP. Let this be a first for diversity, equality and inclusion in America. There’s a bright future ahead! pic.twitter.com/XjQdFreMtx— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 7, 2020
12. Kerry Washington
12 of 20
13. Antonio Hamilton
13 of 20
HERstory ! ! ! And a HBCU Grad 🙏🏾🙌🏾❤️!! @KamalaHarris #HUMBLEDandBLESSED #DISCIPLINEDandSACRIFICED pic.twitter.com/lWUanQA6KK— Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) November 7, 2020
14. Jimmy Kimmel
14 of 20
This is a good day for the country we love. Congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris and thanks to the lifelong Republicans whose conscience would not permit this to go on. May God bless America.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 7, 2020
15. Martha Stewart
15 of 20
Congratulations VP Joe Biden and sen Kamala Harris. Good luck. Beat wishes.— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) November 7, 2020
16. Barbra Streisand
16 of 20
Congratulations to @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and our beloved country. Honesty and integrity won out! pic.twitter.com/RlaZr88O0R— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 7, 2020
17. Robin Thede17 of 20
18. D.L. Hughley
18 of 20
Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election after securing Pennsylvania, according to AP and NBC News #Election2020 https://t.co/XLqGmpIeuJ— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 7, 2020
19. Snoop Dogg
19 of 20
20. Ellen Degeneres
20 of 20
So much history has been made today. Congratulations, President-elect @JoeBiden and MADAM VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT @KamalaHarris!— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 7, 2020
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
The Problem With Kamala Harris’ Vogue Cover was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com