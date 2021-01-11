CLOSE
Angie’s Motivation: Why “Their Chaos Doesn’t Have To Become Your Anxiety”

As we continue on from chaotic year to another, Angie Ange has a friendly reminder for everyone!  Angie says this is one of her favorite quotes and it says, “protect your peace, their chaos doesn’t have to become your anxiety.”

As we are in a new year with new possibilities but also a lot of uncertainty…there still be periods of chaos…stay grounded until the dust settles and PROTECT YOUR PEACE.

 

Angie’s Motivation: Why “Their Chaos Doesn’t Have To Become Your Anxiety”  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

