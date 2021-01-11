CLOSE
Cincinnati: Ways To Save On Your Energy Bill In 2021

Cincinnati did you know that there are ways to save on your energy bill in 2021?

Via Fox19

The obvious ones include sealing drafty areas around windows and doors. Another place to start is to check out your furnace.

“Look to make sure that it is not dirty and it is free of debris. To allow the air to circulate freely through the duct system and heat the house the way you want it to be heated,” says Eric Donohue from People Working Cooperatively.

