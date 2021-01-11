CLOSE
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Someone Broke Into Diddy’s Home

Someone Broke Into Diddy’s Home

 

Diddy’s Los Angeles home, that he once shared with the late Kim Porter,  was broken into through a side door. Law enforcement report someone entered the home, triggering the security system. A caretaker discovered the home had been broken into and that it was very clear the burglar rummaged through the home. No one reportedly hurt during the burglary.

 

Kevin Hart Just Landed A Major Movie Deal With Netflix!

 

The comedic rockstar will be acting, starring in and producing a minimum of four films through HartBeat productions.

Hart’s latest Netflix’s top comedy special, “Zero F—s Given,” was viewed by 21 million accounts in its first four weeks!

Will you be pressing play on all of Kevin Hart’s films?

 

