WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 11, 2021: Push For Impeachment — Social Media Bans Trump — 1 of 15 Americans Test Positive for COVID-19

1. Democrats Pushing for Second Trump Impeachment

Following the attack of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday by Donald Trump supporters, calls for the President’s removal from office, were fast and furious.

2. Permanent Suspension of @realDonaldTrump

The day after Wednesday’s attack by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol, social platforms, Facebook and Instagram, suspended Donald Trump’s accounts until at least Inauguration Day.

3. Coronavirus Update: Infections Swell As 1 in Every 15 Americans Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

As vaccinations rollout slowly across the U.S., the pandemic continues to spread at an alarming rate. Over the weekend, the number of Covid-19 cases swelled past 22 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

4. Miya Ponsetto, a.k.a. “SoHo Karen”, Due In Criminal Court March 29

Miya Ponsetto, 22, of Peru, California was arrested on January 7 by the Ventura County Sheriff and members of the NYPD. Ponsetto was extradited to New York City on January 9 for tackling 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at Arlo Hotel on December 26th, 2020 after falsely accusing the teenager of stealing her cellphone.

5. Black Founders Still Aren’t Being Invited To Brunch, Only Receiving 2.4% Of Venture Capital Funding In 2020

The start-up model seems to be the engine bringing the world’s economy into the new millennia, but this model has yet to shed the racism and sexism endemic to American business culture.

