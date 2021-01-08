Cincinnati: City Council To Meet To Condemn The Violence At The U.S. Capitol.

Cincinnati city council will meet today to condemn the violence at the Us Capitol.

Councilmembers Jan-Michele Kearney and Wendell Young called for the special meeting. It will be 11 a.m. at City Hall.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action on a resolution condemning the violence that occurred in and around our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021,” reads a notice the city released Thursday.

