Diva’s Daily Dirt: Four Men Arrested At Dr. Dre’s Home

Four Men Arrested At Dr. Dre’s Home

 

Thank goodness Dr. Dre is doing well after reports of him having a brain aneurysm.  The music mogul posted an update on his Instagram thanking everyone for their prayers and well wishes!

While Dr. Dre is currently in recovery at the hospital, police officials say four men were arrested at his Pacific Palisades home around 2AM Wednesday. The men tried to flee but cops arrived almost immediately, catching and arresting them. According to reports, the men were caught before entering the main structure of the home.

Whew! 2021 coming in swinging!

Prayers up for the D.R.E on a full recovery!

 

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Four Men Arrested At Dr. Dre’s Home  was originally published on kysdc.com

