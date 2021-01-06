CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Georgia Election: Bakari Sellers Explains How This Election Changes The Complexion Of This Country

As of this morning (Jan. 6th), Bakari Sellers joined us on The Morning Hustle to break down everything around the Georgia Election, what the victory means for the country, and much more!

Sellers deeps dive into the political science reasons of why certain parties voted for Warnock and what are the next steps moving forward. He also shares his thoughts on the verdict and how to get justice for Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Georgia Election: Bakari Sellers Explains How This Election Changes The Complexion Of This Country  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 3rd Annual Saint-Tropez Gala - Dinner & Auction
The Weeknd Shocks Social Media With New Face
 1 hour ago
01.06.21
Donald Trump's Visit To Detroit Church
Twitter Suspends Trump’s Account For 12 Hours
 2 hours ago
01.06.21
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears,” Last Days &…
 24 hours ago
01.06.21
The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One…
 24 hours ago
01.06.21
Photos
Close