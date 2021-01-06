CLOSE
Cincinnati: One Person Dead After Shooting In Roselawn In Cincy’s First Homicide

Cincinnati has its first homicide of 2021. It happened in Roselawn leaving one dead.

Via Fox19

Around 3:30 p.m., the Cincinnati Police Department said one victim was found inside a barbershop near Brookcrest Drive. A possible second victim is at the hospital, according to CPD.

Police say officers are searching for two vehicles connected to the shooting.

One of the vehicles is a newer grey Ford F-150 that was last seen dropping off a victim at Jewish Hospital, police say.

