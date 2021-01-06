Democrat Raphael Warnock wins one of Georgia’s runoff elections for US Senate, beating incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. After a long night of vote counting, Warnock’s vote lead continued to grow and eventually there was no path for Loeffler to make up enough ground to catch him. Warnock, who is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, will be Georgia’s first ever black Senator. He will enter the Senate at a time of turmoil within the government as well as the country, but looks to help take the Senate in a different direction.
In a message on twitter Reverend Warnock Addresses Supporters:
LIVE: Reverend Warnock Addresses Supporters on Election Night https://t.co/3AjHzC35qy
— Senator-Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 6, 2021
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia’s Runoff Election For Senate
- The Weeknd “Save Your Tears,” Last Days & Benny The Butcher “Tradition” & More | Daily Visuals 1.5.21
- The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’ Is Giving Us Oscar Vibes Already
- Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering Reported Brain Aneurysm
- Report: “Real Housewives of Potomac” Looking To Cast Two New Cast Members
- SPORTS: CFP Championship Game Involving the Ohio State Buckeyes Could Be Postponed Due to COVID-19
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: The 63rd Grammy Awards Postponed
- 6 Black-Owned Brands That’ll Keep You Cute For Your 2021 Fitness Goals
- We’re Obsessed With Crayon Case Boss Supa Cent & Sage The Gemini’s Relationship
- SZA Keeps Her Toned Physique By Doing Yoga
Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia’s Runoff Election For Senate was originally published on hotspotatl.com