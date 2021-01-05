Diva’s Daily Dirt: The 63rd Grammy Awards Postponed

The 63rd Grammy Awards Postponed

Well, whether you were looking forward to watching or boycotting it, the 63rd Grammy Awards have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The biggest night in music was set to be held on January 31st but a new date will most likely be moved to one in March. The delay comes as COVID cases increase in the Los Angeles area where the event is held.

Maybe the Grammy committee could use the extra time to actually nominate the correct artist for each Rap, Hip Hop and R&B categories. Cough cough.

RHOP Looking For Two New Housewives

Fans of Bravos’s RHOP have probably already heard the news of cast member Monique Samuels leaving the show so there should be no surprise that producers are now looking for fresh faces.

A source says,

“Potomac needs to fill Monique’s role on the show. Before Monique quit, production was anticipating following the aftermath of Monique and Candiace – will they reconcile? Will the cast remain divided? Now that she’s gone, they’ll need to explore new people.”

