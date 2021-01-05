SZA Keeps Her Toned Physique By Doing Yoga

SZA ushered in a new wave of femme-forward music with the release of her record-breaking album Ctrl. That was four years ago and since then, we watched her career sky-rocket. She landed five Grammy nominations and topped Time Magazine’s 2017 album of the year list. She collaborated on dope features with her TDE label mate Kendrick Lamar and gave credence to singers like Summer Walker.

Then, she seemingly went into hiatus after dealing with swollen vocal cords that resulted in cancelled shows. Last year, she appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone alongside Normani and Megan Thee Stallion. All of which was a lead-up to newly released music Good Days and the cover of Cosmopolitan.

SZA, who appears on the cover of the glossy wearing a vibrant canary two-piece by Collina Strada, revealed she keeps her toned physique by practicing yoga. “They just stress you out in a 100-degree room and transform your mind, body, and spirit—and also somehow make you ripped.”

Opening up about the infamous Grammy snub, she said “I’m just a girl from the ’burbs. I never had dreams of being nominated for a Grammy.”

“Once you’ve been nominated and lost, you’re very much free because you’re not concerned. I passed that threshold years ago—it’s an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?” she added.

Earlier in her career, SZA and label TDE faced some tension, which resulted in her music being pushed back. But she assures fans, it’s coming. “This album is going to be the shit that made me feel something in my…here and in here,” she said.

SZA, like many of us felt stifled under the chaos of last year. “2020 definitely affected my ability to create and just the way I see everything,” she says. “It forced me to restructure.”

