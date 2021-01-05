CLOSE
Justin Bieber: Denies Studying To Be A Pastor

Justin Bieber says hold up one minute I am not studying to be a pastor.

New York Post

Justin Bieber is dismissing reports that he’s training to become a man of the cloth.

The “Holy” singer took to social media on Monday to refute claims that he had entered the ministry at the controversial Hillsong Church, whose celebrity pastor Carl Lentz was recently ousted after revelations of alleged adultery. (LoveBScott)

