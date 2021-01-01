CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

UC Bearcats: Comes Up Short To Georgia In A Heart Breaking Peach Bowl Lost

9 and 0 UC Bear Cats came up short in the championship game.

They decided to throw a pass on 3rd and 2 which was the game leading factor.

UC punted the ball to the Bulldogs with 1:28 left.

Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny made the 53-yard field goal with two seconds remaining, and the Bulldogs beat UC 24-21 in the Peach Bowl.

I’m still at a lost for words on this one What The Fasho!

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

UC Bearcats: Comes Up Short To Georgia In A Heart Breaking Peach Bowl Lost  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Lizzo Appreciation Post: Thank You For Showing The…
 2 days ago
12.31.20
Cardi B Calls Out Kids Show ‘Peppa Pig’…
 2 days ago
12.31.20
Match Made In Hell: This Match.com Commercial Perfectly…
 2 days ago
12.31.20
Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months…
 3 days ago
12.30.20
Photos
Close