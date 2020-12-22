This past Friday Eminem returned to the rap game with the release of the deluxe edition to his latest LP Music To Be Murdered By, and with it some new visuals to accompany the release of his new LP.

In his visuals to his album cut “Gnat” Slim Shady once again is a jack-of-all-trades as he takes on multiple roles and characters in the video while taking shots at Machine Gun Kelly, Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Back in Brooklyn we’re still mourning the death of Pop Smoke but the man’s legacy lives on as his clip to “What You Know Bout Love” treats his day-ones to stock footage of Pop when he was living his best life.

Check out eh rest of today’s drops including work from Stalley, Ace Hood, and more.

EMINEM – “GNAT”

POP SMOKE – “WHAT YOU KNOW BOUT LOVE”

TOO $HORT FT. GUAPDAD 4000 & RAYVEN JUSTICE – “OAKLANDISH”

STALLEY FT. MAJOR MYJAH – “MOTION”

ACE HOOD – “POPOVITCH”

MORRAY – “DREAMLAND”

ARMANI WHITE – “DANNY MAC”

Eminem “Gnat,” Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love” & More | Daily Visuals 12.22.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

