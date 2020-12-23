Snitches Get Sued: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Robbery Victims

While the men he helped put behind bars might have a hard time exacting revenge on him for his ship sinkin’ loose lips, Tekashi 6ix9ine will have a harder time dodging some other people looking for a little retribution.

According to TMZ, the most feared troll in the rap game turned states evidence has now found himself being haunted by the ghosts of victims past as he’s being sued by a few people his former Trey Nine Bloods crew robbed at gunpoint a few years ago.

Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier just filed suit against the rapper, claiming he was part of the criminal conspiracy set in motion in April 2018 that led to them getting bum-rushed and robbed at gunpoint in NYC — something Tekashi himself testified and pled guilty to in federal court.

Apparently Tekashi and company pulled the jux while they were beefing with J. Prince and Rap-A-Lot Records and tried to send a message to the Houston based label by robbing Wonzer and Dozier who they thought were signed to them. They weren’t.

The two claim that they were relieved of cash, jewels, master recordings, and even their kicks. Though Tekashi didn’t participate in the stick-up (of course), he did film the entire thing from his SUV and eventually pleaded guilty to the crime when he cut his sweetheart deal with the feds.

Now that Tekashi is out of prison and living his best post-snitching life, Wonzer and Dozier want him to pay up for assault, battery and emotional distressed suffered from the incident. Being that he’s already copped to the crime in court, 6ix9ine might be feeling his pockets a tad bit lighter sooner than later.

Big time attorney Joe Tacopina wants to see Tekashi held accountable for his actions and feels it’s time to pay the piper.

“If Tekashi69 thought his legal problems were over after pleading guilty to brutally assaulting my clients, he was woefully mistaken.”

He adds, “We do know this now — if he refuses to redress the injuries he caused my clients, he’ll sincerely regret that decision.”

Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells TMZ, “We will defend this lawsuit vigorously.”

Sounds fair enough.

Snitches Get Sued: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Robbery Victims was originally published on hiphopwired.com

