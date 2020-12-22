A man was shot in West Wood according to the police. This is just sad a couple of days away from Christmas. That was someone’s father, brother, son, uncle, or cousin, We have to put these guns down.
Officers responded after a report was made about a shooting at Werk Road and Glenmore Avenue around 9 p.m. The victim was identified as 39-year-old James Ellison. SWAT was also on the scene because an investigation of the possibility of a second victim in the home was underway. A second victim was not found and the scene was cleared.
2020 has been a record year for homicide’s in the city of Cincinnati
Via FOX19
Cincinnati: Man Shot In West Wood was originally published on rnbcincy.com