Cincinnati: Man Shot In West Wood

A man was shot in West Wood according to the police. This is just sad a couple of days away from Christmas. That was someone’s father, brother, son, uncle, or cousin, We have to put these guns down.

Officers responded after a report was made about a shooting at Werk Road and Glenmore Avenue around 9 p.m. The victim was identified as 39-year-old James Ellison. SWAT was also on the scene because an investigation of the possibility of a second victim in the home was underway. A second victim was not found and the scene was cleared.

2020 has been a record year for homicide’s in the city of Cincinnati

