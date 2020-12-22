CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Man Shot In West Wood

A man was shot in West Wood according to the police. This is just sad a couple of days away from Christmas. That was someone’s father, brother, son, uncle, or cousin, We have to put these guns down.

Officers responded after a report was made about a shooting at Werk Road and Glenmore Avenue around 9 p.m.  The victim was identified as 39-year-old James Ellison.  SWAT was also on the scene because an investigation of the possibility of a second victim in the home was underway.  A second victim was not found and the scene was cleared.

2020 has been a record year for homicide’s in the city of Cincinnati

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Via FOX19

 

The Latest:

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Man Shot In West Wood  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Regina King Taught Her Son The Age-Old Remedy…
 13 hours ago
12.22.20
KeKe Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered To Pay…
 14 hours ago
12.22.20
Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself: Mulatto Confirms Name…
 1 day ago
12.22.20
#BRUHNews: Fans Are Concerned After Photos Of Famous…
 1 day ago
12.22.20
Photos
Close