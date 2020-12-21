CLOSE
Cincinnati: Gun Trade In Event In Avondale

There’s was a no questions asked gun event in Avondale. People received gift cards and no questions asked for turning in their fire arms

Via FOX19

The event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Organizer Charles Tassell is the founder of Street Rescue, Inc.

“We need to be able to do this,” Tassell said. “We have to protect our innocent kids.”

He explains this is not an “anti-gun” event but a “no-questions-asked” way to get illegal guns off the street and out of communities in which they are hidden.

Tassell adds the event is for those who may have found a gun or had someone leave one at their home, but they don’t feel comfortable bringing it to police.

