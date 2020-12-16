CLOSE
Cincinnati: Family And Friends Remember Avondale Shooting Victim

The family and friends are still mourning the loss of the young teen.

Serreno Foster Jr., 18, was found in a car in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive around 11 a.m., police say. Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Serreno’s family says they are taking things day by day.

“He was a great kid,” Serreno’s father and namesake, Serreno Foster Sr. said. “I am just honored that I could be his dad and watch him grow up as a young man.”

“He was a very bright kid,” Serreno’s aunt, Tamika Arnold said. “Very smart, an intelligent kid. He was very strong, brave-hearted and a champion.”

Serreno’s family says the vehicle in which he was found was a gift for his 18th birthday.

“He didn’t deserve to go like this,” Arnold said. “He didn’t deserve to die alone. We want answers.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

