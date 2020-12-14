Tik Tok has taken over the Internet.

Following in the viral footsteps of Jason Derulo, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Gammy (Adrienne Banfield-Norris) participated in the latest social media trend “Tricky (This Or That),” which prompts users to choose between physical attributes or activities like “skincare” or “healthcare” to the classic throwback track Tricky. Gammy is a whole mood in the viral clip, often choosing opposite of her daughter Jada and granddaughter Willow.

The clip begins with Jada, Willow and Gammy busting a two-step as they approach the camera. Willow leads the pack rocking neat corn rows and a long Black trench. Her mom Jada, who’s rocking a new platinum blonde cut, looks equally as fabulous in a black velvet two-piece with white piping around the lapels and pockets. Then Gammy comes through giving us cashmere sweater realness. While Jada and Willow chose skincare, Gammy went for haircare. Gammy then teamed up with Jada to choose “heels” over “sneakers.” All the ladies chose “old school music.” At the end of the fun video, Gammy made it clear she rather had a good “night out” versus “night in,” which both Willow and Jada quickly picked.

In other news Smith-family news, Red Table Talk is back in full swing with new episodes featuring Olivia Jade and relationship counselor Michaela Boehm.

And when Gammy isn’t having fun on Tik Tok, she’s showing us what she’s working with under that yellow sweater — a killer body. At 67-years-old, Gammy is ripped and not afraid to show it!

RELATED STORIES:

3 Essential Takeaways from Ciara’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith’s Pixie Cut Gave Us Life

Gammy Is A Whole Mood In This Trendy Tik Tok was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: