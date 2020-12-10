Teyana Taylor has a lot to celebrate today. Not only is the birthday girl celebrating 30 years of life, she just announced her new position as the Creative Director of UK-based retailer Pretty Little Thing.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Dirty 30 and its time make some more BIG moves. Remember when I said “when one door closes another one opens..either that or I’m picking the locks”? Well I damn sure did & I am proud to announce that I have officially been named CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @prettylittlething We’re going to be collaborating on some amazing projects together and i cannot wait to get started! What a way to bring some positive vibes & more #blackgirlmagic into 2021!

Happy birthday to me! ”

Teyana recently announced that she would be retiring from music because she felt unappreciated by her label, Def Jam. With experience as a producer, director, actress, and designer, there was no doubt she’d have plenty of career options to fall back on. Teyana is on the long list of celebrities that have collaborated with the Pretty Little Thing brand. Come 2021, she will the first to serve as the Creative Directory of the company.

This is an amazing opportunity for both Teyana and PLT. For one, she gets to fuse her love for fashion and designing in this new position. It’ll be exciting to see how she uses her creative expression. As for the brand, this union helps speak to demand for more diversity in higher level positions. Both parties will benefit and learn so much from this partnership.

This is the way to expand your brand and make boss moves. As Teyana said in her post, “When one door closes, another one opens.” She is creating beautiful opportunities for herself, and I’m here for it. What do you think? Are you happy about Teyana Taylor’s new position as the Creative Director for Pretty Little Thing?

Teyana Taylor Announces She Is The New Creative Director For Pretty Little Thing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

