Who’s Cappin?! Former LHHH Stars Domestic Violence Incident Exposed On Instagram Live

This morning’s Who’s Cappin’ had a much more serious message on The Morning Hustle as Lore’l discussed people being concerned about former Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Brandi Boyd after she took to Instagram Live and shared audio of what sounded like a domestic dispute with her husband.

We thank Lore’l & our listeners who’ve reached out to tell us their own personal stories & hope conversation like this can help anyone who is/has dealt with domestic violence.

