Columbus Mayor Speaks on Club Shutdown & the Death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Hear What Mayor Ginther Has to Say About the Police Killing of a Columbus Man & His Take on the Shutdown of a Local Club...

Cincy
| 12.10.20
Dismiss
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

Source: City of Columbus / City of Columbus

The city of Columbus has been trending in more ways than one with the events of this past weekend making headlines across the nation. A local club went viral and was temporarily shutdown after having 500 patrons and allegedly not following social distance guidelines. As well as the shooting death of 23 year old, Casey Goodson Jr., by the hands of a law enforcement officer. Your SheJay Divine Martino, spoke with Mayor Ginther and asked the tough questions.

Check out what Mayor Ginther had to say about the incidents:

 

 

 

 

 

Columbus Mayor Speaks on Club Shutdown & the Death of Casey Goodson Jr.  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Fabolous And Cassie Host Party
Cassie Announces Expecting 2nd Baby
 13 hours ago
12.10.20
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2
Kid Cudi Will Star In ‘Real Life’ Movie
 13 hours ago
12.10.20
Juicy J Talks New Album ‘The Hustle Continues’,…
 17 hours ago
12.11.20
Jux Season: Bodega Robberies Surging During COVID-19 Pandemic
 17 hours ago
12.11.20
Photos
Close