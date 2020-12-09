5 Times Teyana Taylor Gave Us Unique Fashion LEWKS

There’s been an outpour of love for Teyana Taylor over the last couple days. After her subtly announcing that she wants to retire from the music industry, artist showed their love to the singer via social media. The Game made a lengthy post about how talented Teyana is, while Swizz Beatz paid a tribute to her via Zone Radio.

We’ve already established the fact that Teyana Taylor’s vocals are out of this world. We also know that she’s a talented dancer who has choreographed for artists like Beyoncé. We’ve witnessed those crazy genes that has her snapping back faster than a rubber band. I mean, you’ve seen the abs, right? Let’s not forget she’s been blessed with the face of a high-fashion model. God took his time when he carved her features.

When it comes to fashion Teyana kills it on and off the runway. She has mastered the art of is swapping between her tomboy look and her glamorous look. Since her days on My Super Sweet Sixteen, Teyana was known to be more into her sneakers than shoes. As she got older, she traded in the sweat suits and fitteds for short skirts and high heels. Now at age 30, she has showed us how to successfully do both – and look good doing it.

Today Teyana Taylor turns 30 years old. it’s been a privilege watching her grow into the woman and artist she is today. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 5 of her most unique red carpet looks.

TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2016

Teyana Taylor was the talk of the night at the 2016 American Music Awards. The singer looked completely regal in a black, lace Steven Khalil gown. Her styling was simple yet impeccable.

TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017

Teyana Taylor paid tribute to her idol Janet Jackson at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a white crop top and wide leg pants. This look is reminiscent of Jackson’s 1995 VMA ensemble. Those abs are INSANE!

TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018

Teyana Taylor attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards looking like a Black, sexy Top Raider. She wore a white crop top and black cut-out pants. This look is so true to Teyana’s nature. Androgyny is her thing!

TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MAXIM BIG GAME EXPERIENCE, 2019

Teyana Taylor looked red hot at The Maxim Big Game Experience in a red matching pants set. The singer’s short pixie cut is such a great look for her.

TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MUGLER SHOW FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK, 2020

Teyana Taylor attended the Mugler show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 in Paris, France. She wowed just about anyone with eyes when she wore a black ankle-length coat, with black stockings and a black bodysuit. She is serving!

5 Times Teyana Taylor Gave Us Unique Fashion LEWKS was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: