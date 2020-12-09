CLOSE
Wait, Billy Sorrells Just Admitted To Downloading What Dating App?!

 

While discussing an earlier topic about the rise in dating app usage, Billy Sorrells opened up about prior to his married days using dating apps, except we’re trying to figure out why he said he admitted to downloading the GRINDR app? Take a listen to his “explanation” & roast Billy Sorrells in the comments.  Have you ever had a wild online dating experience? 

 

