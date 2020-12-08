CLOSE
Front Page News: The UK Gives First COVID-19 Vaccine Today & MSNBC Names First Black Female President [WATCH]

Coronavirus cases are not dropping and the United States are breaking records in a negative way.  Almost 16,000 people have died from COVID-19 over the past 7 days.  Starting today the United Kingdom is taking action by vaccinating its citizens who are 80 and over.  Eva says that Trump failed to order the COVID vaccine so the U.S. will not have it until next summer.

In other news, MSNBC names Rashida Jones as its next president making her the first Black female executive to run a major general news cable network.  In the front-page news, Eva says she’s Quincy Jones’ daughter, but correction, she is not.

 

