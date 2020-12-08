2020’s been a struggle year for basically everyone across the globe, but seemingly out of nowhere the Hip-Hop game have seen a sudden jump in their artists getting shot, robbed, and arrested like it was the 90’s all over again.

From the murder of King Von to the shootings of Boosie Badazz and Benny The Butcher to Casanova facing fed charges, rappers are finding themselves targeted one way or another. Fat Joe addressed the issue on his latest IG live interview with Maino and bluntly stated that “rappers are in danger.” Breaking down how rappers tend to get caught up out on these streets, Joey Crills and Maino explained that artists tend to keep their business in the streets when they should be looking to mature into legal money businessmen.

“It’s always so easy to dwell back into what you know because it’s what you’ve known for so long,” Maino said. “You never really cut all your ties off. It is a thin line.” But the Brooklyn rapper also went on to explain that keeping those ties in tact would only hurt everyone in the crew.

“After a while, you start to see that you don’t have everything in common with some of the n*ggas you started with. Because you trying to do different business, you trying to navigate and level yourself up to a different place so I started to see that I had to kinda pivot because if we all just dirty n*ggas then how is that helping? If we all just gon’ be hood street n*ggas, hustlas forever, then how is that helping?”

He’s right. Street cred can only get you so far in life, but once artists make it to the big stage that same mentality can only lead to trouble out in the streets or in a court of law. Just sayin.’

Check out the full interview below and let us know your thoughts on what Fat Joe and Maino broke down.

Fat Joe & Maino Discuss Rappers Being “In Danger” In Today’s Hip-Hop Landscape was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: