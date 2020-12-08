University of Michigan Cancels Ohio State Football Game

The University of Michigan made the hard decision to cancel the Ohio State football game scheduled to be played in Columbus on December 11th. Michigan made the announcement via Twitter

The announcement is disappointing but no surprise after the continual rising COVID-19 rates throughout the country. Michigan, like other football teams, has been dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases with student-athletes causing them to quarantine. Warde Manuel, University of Michigan’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics was quoted saying, “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

Missing this game could take Ohio State out of title game eligibility, but the BIG 10 announced that the eligibility rule is being considered for change due. If this rule is changed Ohio State could stay eligible for the championship or a bowl game.

Ohio State tweeted their response to the cancelation that was exactly like ours…

