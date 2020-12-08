CLOSE
Cardi B Issues Charity Challenge

Cardi B

After receiving backlash for asking fans if she should spend $88,000 on a purse, rapper Cardi B has issued a charity challenge to followers.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is asking fans to show proof of their charitable donations, so she can match it .

 

This challenge came hours after Cardi was ridiculed for asking fans if she should spend almost $100,000 on a purse.

 

