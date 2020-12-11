DJ Khaled and 101.1 The WIZ want to make your holiday season the best ever! Let us know in 101 words or less why you deserve to win Khaled’s kicks!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Five winners will receive a pair of DJ Khaled’s Jordans! Brought to you by Rosemary’s Babies, We the Best, Epic Records, and Cincy’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B 101.1 The WIZ!
The Latest:
- Win Tickets to Coney Island Night of Lights
- Meet THE WIZ + Cricket Wireless “30 Under 30” Winners Presented by Regeneration Schools
- Enter for Your Chance to Win Khaled’s Kicks!!
- Cassie Announces Expecting 2nd Baby
- Kid Cudi Will Star In ‘Real Life’ Movie
- Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes Away At 62
- Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After Video Goes Viral
- Georgia Officials Add 2 Voting Sites In Cobb County After Voter Suppression Claims
- Teyana Taylor Announces She Is The New Creative Director For Pretty Little Thing
- Shirley Sherrod Is Why Tom Vilsack As Agriculture Secretary Is A ‘Slap In The Face To Black Americans’
- Christina Milian and Cassie Fine Show Off Their Beautiful Baby Bumps In Pregnancy Announcement
- Who’s Cappin?! Former LHHH Stars Domestic Violence Incident Exposed On Instagram Live
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: