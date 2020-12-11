Contests
Enter for Your Chance to Win Khaled’s Kicks!!

DJ Khaled Wants You to Win His Jordans!!!

Win Khaled's Kicks_RD Cincinnati WIZF_December 2020

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

DJ Khaled and 101.1 The WIZ want to make your holiday season the best ever!  Let us know in 101 words or less why you deserve to win Khaled’s kicks!

Five winners will receive a pair of DJ Khaled’s Jordans!  Brought to you by Rosemary’s Babies, We the Best, Epic Records, and Cincy’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B 101.1 The WIZ!

 

