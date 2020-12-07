Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming out of retirement yet again. This time he will face a YouTube star whose name is in high demand.

As spotted on CNN the Grand Rapids, Michigan native has confirmed he will stepping back into the ring. On Sunday, December 7 he announced that he will fighting Logan Paul in a super exhibition match. Feb. 20, 2021 !!!! Early Bird Special On Sale NOW!!!! @fanmio More Details Soon.” he said via an Instagram post. The bout is right on the heels of his brother Jake Paul’s viscous knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson on the Tyson-Jones undercard.

Over the years Logan has quickly made himself a social media sensation via his popular YouTube channel and Impaulsive podcast. On Saturday, August 25 2018 he boxed internet personality Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, better known as KSI, in a white collar boxing match which ended in a draw. The two would duel again in a rematch on November 9, 2019 where Paul would lose via split decision. This would be Floyd’s first piece of action since his record breaking fight against Conor McGregor back in 2017. But the self proclaimed Pretty Boy hasn’t been a fighting full time since 2015.

Earlier this year there was a rumor The Money Team CEO had signed a contract to fight Paul but neither party confirmed. Naturally the news took the sports world by surprise. While the feedback has been largely positive Dana White of UFC fame was unimpressed. In an interview with NELK he made it clear he wasn’t feeling the vibes. “When people ask me ‘what’s the state of boxing right now?’ That’s where it’s at,” he said. “Didn’t that kid [Paul] get beat up by the f**king video game kid from England? Now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

The fight is scheduled for February 20, 2021.

Photo:

Money Showers: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Bless Logan Paul With A Proper Fade In 2021 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: