A Columbus family is demanding answers and justice after a Franklin County Deputy shot and killed 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. during an encounter in North Columbus.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies were working with US Marsha’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force searching for a subject in the area of Estate Place in Northeast Columbus. According to reports, the US Marshal has completed its work when a man identified as Goodson drove past waving a gun causing the deputy to confront him. According to the police, during the confrontation, Goodson exited his car and was shot by the deputy.
The mother of Goodson told ACB6, “Police shot him in the back three times through the door.” She also stated that he has never been in trouble and had a license to carry a concealed weapon. The officer involved has been identified as Deputy Jason Meade who is a 17-year veteran at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
The incident is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department and the Franklin County prosecutor’s office. The family of Goodson is demanding justice and a transparent investigation. A statement was made on behalf of the family from Walton + Brown, LLP.
OHIO: Black Man Killed by County Deputy, Family Demands Justice was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com